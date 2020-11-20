Mental Health Situational Analysis Report Published

The Minister for Health has today published the Mental Health Situational Analysis Report commissioned by the Gibraltar Health Authority in 2019 to provide an external review of Gibraltar’s mental health provision and explore how to improve mental health services holistically.

The report, undertaken by Public Health England, includes a number of very clear recommendations. The report outlines many positive improvements that have been made over recent years, particularly the excellent work of the frontline workers and the facilities available at Ocean Views. The Government says that there have already been further improvements since the receipt of the report.

The major finding was the need for a more joined-up approach across Gibraltar’s mental health services, to ensure a holistic emphasis on wellness, wellbeing and early intervention. This can be achieved through a multi-disciplinary approach to care and connected-thinking across Government mental health services, from Education and resilience in children, to Equality and the GHA. A specialist public health practitioner has been commissioned to work specifically on this, beginning in the New Year.

Medical Director, Dr Krishna Rawal, said: ‘The GHA, through the director of Public Health, actively commissioned this report for advice and guidance on how we can improve our services. Overall, I’m pleased with its many positive findings and as with any first report, there are areas that we can make better. One of the most important ways we’ll do this is through community engagement and exploring public perceptions of our existing mental health services. So, there is a lot of work to be done, but I’m confident that we can consolidate the good work we already do on mental health to ensure a coordinated approach to mental health and wellbeing.’

Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘I’m pleased to have published the report today. I am publishing it with a very clear plan and a vision as to how to bring together our services in a joined-up way that addresses the needs of the community. Specifically, I have requested a strategy to address male suicides and develop further our provision in this important area. I would like to thank all the stakeholders involved in this process and I would like to thank Ian Walker, Public Health England’s Consultant in Global Public Health, in particular for his extensive work in producing this report and look forward to working together with the team and stakeholders to bring to fruition its many positive improvements and develop a robust road map for their strategic implementation and improvement.’

The full report can be accessed here: https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/uploads/news/november%202020/828.2-2020.pdf

Pic left to right: Public Health Registrar Karen Buckley, Public Health England Consultant in Global Public Health Ian Walker, Minister for Health Samantha Sacramento, Medical Director Krishna Rawal.