GDP Provides Road Safety Awareness Education

Written by YGTV Team on 24 November 2020 .

Last week two officers from the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) paid a visit to HELM Point Community Centre and met with members of the youth clubs at Four Corners.

A statement from the MOD follows below:

Police Sergeant Dylan Borastero and Police Constable Diandra Desoisa met the young people to raise road safety awareness and highlighting the dangers of not following safety guidelines when crossing roads.

All those attending the sessions received a Road Safety Awareness Certificate and were also given an opportunity to enter a drawing competition. Accompanied by a guardian throughout, the lucky winner will get to experience the police environment by spending four hours with the Gibraltar Defence Police. During the Covid-19 compliant visit, the winner will get to see the marine element, carry out a patrol in one of the GDP vehicles and mingle with everyone’s favourite officers – the GDP working dogs.





