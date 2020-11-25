Medgar Evers Arrives In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 25 November 2020 .

The United States Naval Ship MEDGAR EVERS arrived in HMNB Gibraltar today as part of a programmed visit.

The MEDGAR EVERS is a Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship of the United States Navy, named in honour of World War II veteran and civil rights activist Medgar Evers.

Christened in in 2012, she is a replenishment vessel operated by Military Sealift Command’s Naval Fleet Auxiliary Force and Maritime Prepositioning Force.

This class of ship delivers ammunition, food, fuel and other supplies to US and allied ships at sea, enabling the Navy to maintain a worldwide forward presence.