Gibraltar 2020 Christmas Coin Collection

Written by YGTV Team on 26 November 2020 .

Yesterday Minister Joe Bossano unveiled the 2020 Christmas Coin Collection at the Gibraltar Savings Bank.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Hon Sir Joe Bossano MP, Minister with responsibility for the Gibraltar National Mint will be unveiling the 2020 Christmas Coin Collection at the Gibraltar Savings Bank on Wednesday 25th November.

This year is the 32nd year since the first collection back in 1988 was launched when Sir Joe was first Chief Minister as a result of his initiative, under the first GSLP administration, to create the Gibraltar National Mint, and which has since then included the traditional 50p Christmas card and the individually available coin. In addition to the 50p collection, the National Mint are also introducing the £2 collection also available in a Christmas card format.

The specifications for this year’s collection are as follows:

Fifty Pence - Metal: Cupro-Nickel

Diameter: 27.3mm

Weight: 8g

Finish: Circulating

Edition Limit: Unlimited

Two Pounds - Metal: Bi-metal

Diameter: 28.4mm

Weight: 12g

Finish: Circulating

Edition Limit: Unlimited

Fifty Pence - Metal: Cupro-Nickel with Colour

Diameter: 27.3mm

Weight: 8g

Finish: Brilliant Uncirculated

Packaging: Christmas Card

Edition Limit: 1,000

Two Pounds - Metal: Bi-metal with Colour

Diameter: 28.4mm

Weight: 12g

Finish: Brilliant Uncirculated

Packaging: Christmas Card

Edition Limit: 1,000

Sir Joe said: “I am very much looking forward to the launch. This is the 32nd set that is launched since we introduced the Christmas coin and the programme’s popularity is increasing year upon year especially given that the exclusivity of these coins makes it extremely popular among collectors. I therefore have no doubt that this issue will also be very well received by the market.”

Members of the public may purchase these coins from the Gibraltar National Mint website www.gibraltarnationalmint.gov.gi or contact us for further information as follows:

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. • Telephone: 200 48368

Customers who have already placed an order will be provided with an appointment for collection. Members of the public are reminded that collection of coins will be by appointment only.





