Multi-Agency Exercise At The Airfield

Written by YGTV Team on 27 November 2020 .

An Airfield LIVEX took place at RAF Gibraltar last week with the aim of assessing Gibraltar’s response to a major incident on the airfield.

A statement from the MOD follows below:

The exercise was a joint, multi-agency event which was coordinated by RAF Gibraltar and HM Government of Gibraltar involving personnel from across the Rock, including the various airfield departments and Gibraltar Emergency Services.

RAF Gibraltar is regulated by the Military Aviation Authority and as such is required to conduct exercises of this nature and scale every two years, a task even more critical given the commercial and private aircraft that operate from Gibraltar on a regular basis.

Following the exercise, RAF Gibraltar Station Commander, Wing Commander Nel Doherty said: “As Aerodrome Operator, it is my responsibility to ensure that operations at the airfield are safe without having an impact on military and commercial output. It is my duty, from both a regulatory and moral perspective, to ensure that the response to an incident on the airfield is as effective as it can be.

The Exercise was a fantastic opportunity to work alongside all of the key Responder Agencies. A number of invaluable lessons were identified which we will now work with HM Government of Gibraltar to address in order to ensure that the response is even more effective in the future.”





