A busy week for Gibraltar’s Heritage

Written by YGTV Team on 02 December 2020 .

Last week was a busy week for Gibraltar’s Heritage with a great deal of activity happening over a few days.

On Tuesday morning the Gibraltar Heritage Trust presented the Heritage Awards while that afternoon the Gibraltar National Museum unveiled its reconstruction of a Bronze Age inhabitant of Gibraltar.

On Wednesday the Minister for Heritage, Prof John Cortes chaired a meeting of the Heritage and Antiquities Advisory Council (HAAC). This body, with wide representation from heritage bodies and Government Departments and agencies, provides advice on the management of Gibraltar’s heritage. At this meeting a wide range of issues was discussed, including the development of a Heritage Strategy Gibraltar and the restoration of Nun’s Well.

On Thursday the Minister chaired the World Heritage Advisory Forum, the body tasked to advise on the management of the Gorham’s Cave Complex World Heritage Site. The Forum reviewed the state of the World Heritage Site and various developments in relation to research, international media coverage and plans to further promote the Site.

That same evening the Gibraltar Heritage Trust held its AGM. All meetings referred to above were virtual.

Minister for Heritage, Prof John Cortes commented: “People sometimes don’t realise the amount of work that goes on daily in protecting and enhancing Gibraltar’s rich Heritage. The work of professional and volunteers in the field of Heritage must be recognised. Last week was an example of commitment and hard work."

Pic: The Heritage and Antiquities Advisory Council meeting.