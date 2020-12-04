COVID-19 Information Update - Friday 4th December - 61 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 04 December 2020 .

Friday 4th December 2020

Total tests done: 94,777

Test results pending: 89

Test results received: 94,688

Confirmed cases: 1,042 (+4)

Active cases: 61 (60: residents / 1: visitor)

Recovered cases: 969 (+9)

Self-isolation: 255

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7

Positive cases in CCU: 0

Positive Cases in ERS: 0

Deaths from COVID-19: 4

Deaths with COVID-19: 1

Total deaths: 5

A total of 24,111 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 3 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 1 were close contacts of existing active cases.





