COVID-19 Information Update - Friday 4th December - 61 Cases
Friday 4th December 2020
Total tests done: 94,777
Test results pending: 89
Test results received: 94,688
Confirmed cases: 1,042 (+4)
Active cases: 61 (60: residents / 1: visitor)
Recovered cases: 969 (+9)
Self-isolation: 255
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 4
Deaths with COVID-19: 1
Total deaths: 5
A total of 24,111 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 3 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 1 were close contacts of existing active cases.