COVID-19 Information Update - Friday 4th December - 61 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on .

Friday 4th December 2020  

Total tests done: 94,777 

Test results pending: 89 

Test results received: 94,688 

Confirmed cases: 1,042 (+4) 

Active cases: 61 (60: residents / 1: visitor)  

Recovered cases: 969 (+9) 

Self-isolation: 255 

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7 

Positive cases in CCU: 0 

Positive Cases in ERS: 0 

Deaths from COVID-19: 4 

Deaths with COVID-19: 1 

Total deaths: 5 

A total of 24,111 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,  targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures. 

Of the 3 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 1 were close contacts  of existing active cases.



share with Whatsapp