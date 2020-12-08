Technical Notice On The Recognition Of Professional Qualifications

The Government has published the following Technical Notice on the recognition of professional qualifications after the end of the Transition Period:

On 31 December 2020, the Transition Period (sometimes also referred to as the  “Implementation Period”) under the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement will come to an  end. The end of the Transition Period will bring an end to the current status quo  whereby Gibraltar, its citizens and its business, have enjoyed EU rights. Therefore,  subject to the outcome of ongoing negotiations concerning the UK and Gibraltar’s  future relationship with the EU, the end of the Transition Period will bring about  important changes which Gibraltar, as a whole, will need to be ready for.  

Purpose. 

Gibraltar’s departure from the European Union means that certain processes and  procedures will inevitably become more difficult, cumbersome and bureaucratic. It is  important that citizens and businesses are aware of this and that, where possible, they  plan ahead. The Government can only prepare in areas that are within its control. Even  then, there will be certain areas where mitigation is not possible because the new  situation simply reflects what it means to be outside the European Union. 

The purpose of this Notice is to explain what the effect of those changes are on  procedures for the recognition in EU Member States of professional qualifications  obtained in the UK or Gibraltar.

If there is no agreement with respect to the UK and Gibraltar’s future relationship  with the EU by 31 December 2020. 

In the EU Member States. 

As from 1 January 2021, EU Member States will no longer have to apply EU  recognition rules to professional qualifications obtained in the UK or Gibraltar.  Therefore, unless you are a person covered by the personal scope of the EU-UK  Withdrawal Agreement, and you are already residing in an EU Member State or  working there on the basis of a UK or Gibraltar qualification, you may no longer benefit  from EU recognition regimes after 31 December 2020. 

Consequentially, if you are a lawyer, nurse, doctor, veterinary surgeon, architect,  engineer etc. wanting to work in an EU Member State, or provide services in an EU  Member State, you may have to take steps to have your qualifications recognised  there in accordance with the national rules which apply to third-country nationals and  third-country qualifications. The same applies with respect to the position in Norway,  Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland.  

In Gibraltar. 

In Gibraltar, persons covered by the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement who have had  their professional qualification recognised in Gibraltar will continue to be able to carry  out their professional activities as normal. 

Applications for recognition of qualifications made before 31 December 2020 will be  dealt with under the existing legislation. As from 1 January 2020, HM Government of  Gibraltar will maintain a general system of recognition of EEA qualifications where  these are equivalent to UK or Gibraltar qualifications. 

There will be some changes to the recognition of qualifications framework as there are  aspects of the same which will no longer work without reciprocity, or access to EU 

databases, but these largely relate to schemes which have not been used frequently or at all in Gibraltar. 

There will no longer be provision in Gibraltar law for the temporary and occasional  provision of services, other than as provided for in domestic legislation, under the  Recognition of Professional Qualifications and Services (Amendments and  Miscellaneous Provisions)(EU Exit) Regulations 2020, which is yet to come into force.  

Specific Guidance for Lawyers. 

Other than for lawyers covered by the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement, the EU lawyers’  directives (Directive 77/249/EEC and Directive 98/5/EC) will no longer apply to UK  qualified lawyers in EU Member States after 31 December 2020. If this could affect  your professional activities in an EU Member State, the Government would  recommend that you familiarise yourself with the guidance published by the Law  Society of England & Wales which can be found here: 

https://www.lawsociety.org.uk/topics/brexit/preparing-for-the-end-of-the-transition period 

With respect to the position of EU qualified lawyers in Gibraltar, and in keeping with  the previously communicated policy, the Government has decided to retain the  application of the EU lawyers’ directives beyond 31 December 2020. In future, it is  possible that this policy could be reviewed. .  

If there is an agreement with respect to the UK and Gibraltar’s future relationship  with the EU by 31 December 2020. 

Negotiations with respect to the UK and Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU are  ongoing. Should an agreement be reached, it is possible that this agreement may  include provisions with respect to the mutual recognition of professional qualifications.  HM Government of Gibraltar remains hopeful that such an agreement can be reached.

However, in the event of no agreement, citizens and businesses should make  adequate preparations. 



