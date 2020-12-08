Government welcomes appointments to the IMA

Written by YGTV Team on 08 December 2020 .

The Government has welcomed the appointment by the Lord Chancellor of Sir Ashley Fox as chair of the new Independent Monitoring Authority (IMA).

Sir Ashley has served as MEP for the South West of England and Gibraltar.

The IMA was set up as a consequence of the departure of the United Kingdom and Gibraltar from the European Union. Its role includes the monitoring of the exercise of the rights granted to EU nationals under the UK/EU Withdrawal Agreement both in the United Kingdom and in Gibraltar.

The law provides for the inclusion in the IMA of different Members with knowledge about conditions in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Gibraltar relating to citizens’ rights.

Mr Marcus Killick has been appointed in the Gibraltar role. The appointment of a Member relating to Northern Ireland has also been announced today.

In the same way, Members will be appointed with knowledge about Scotland and Wales.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “I welcome the appointment of Sir Ashley Fox and Mr Marcus Killick to the Independent Monitoring Authority. It is particularly appropriate that there will be two Members with knowledge of Gibraltar present. We were consulted on these appointments, as provided for in the establishment of the IMA. The Deputy Chief Minister and I have already met virtually with the CEO and staff at the IMA and we look forward to working with them going forward.”