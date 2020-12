Stylos Dance Studios Success At Global Dance Open Semi-Final

Written by YGTV Team on 10 December 2020 .

Stylos Dance Studios took part in it's first online competition since lockdown, with 7 Routines scoring 90 marks and above.

A statement from Stylos Dance Studios follows below:

Stylos Dance Studios' 1st Online Live Competition after Lockdown and what an achievement. 38 Routines competed in the Global Dance Open Qualifier and all 38 Routines qualified for the World Finals, to be held in the New Year.