University Of Gibraltar Invited To Become Signatory Of Magna Charta Universitatum

Written by YGTV Team on 14 December 2020 .

The University of Gibraltar has been invited to become a signatory of the Magna Charta Universitatum.

A statement from the University of Gibraltar follows below:

The Magna Charta Universitatum is a document that was originally signed by 388 rectors and heads of universities from all over Europe and beyond on 18 September 1988, the 900th anniversary of the University of Bologna.

It contains principles of academic freedom and institutional autonomy as a guideline for good governance and self-understanding of universities in the future. The signatory universities – through their rectors, presidents and vice-chancellors, who act on behalf of their institutions – are connected to the organization by their commitment, present and future, to comply with the principles of the Magna Charta Universitatum.

Its network now extends across the world and has been signed by 904 universities from 88 countries. All signatories share one common aim: to celebrate the deepest values of University traditions and to encourage strong bonds among European Universities. The Magna Charta Universitatum Observatory is a signatories’ association, independent from political organisations or interest groups, that undertakes work to ensure the integrity of intellectual and scientific work in Institutions and society, thus reinforcing trust in the relationship between universities and their communities, be they local, regional, national or global.

Professor John Cortes, Minister with responsibility for the University said, “This is one more, and a most significant step in the international recognition of our University. Coming as it does when we have just had our first Graduation Ceremony; it clearly confirms the success both of our delivery of training and qualifications and of our international status."

Speaking of the news, the University of Gibraltar’s Director of Academic Programmes and Research, Dr Darren Fa said, “It is a great honour to be welcomed to the Magna Charta family of universities, bringing as it does a recognition of the growing profile and standing of our young university by so many distinguished international Higher Education Institutions.”

It is expected that the University’s Vice-Chancellor will sign the Magna Charta Universitatum at a ceremony in Bologna Italy next year.





