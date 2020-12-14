Wizz Air UK Launches London Luton To Gibraltar Service

Written by YGTV Team on 14 December 2020 .

Wizz Air UK launched its new service between London Luton and Gibraltar on Friday 11th December. Operating twice weekly on Fridays and Mondays, the new service will operate on a year round basis.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The flight was welcomed with a water cannon salute provided by the Gibraltar Airport Fire and Rescue Service and passengers were greeted by the Gibraltar Re-enactment Society and the Gibraltar Sea Scouts. Arriving and departing passengers were presented with gifts by a team from the Gibraltar Tourist Board.

Also there to welcome passengers was Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, along with representatives of Gibraltar International Airport and the Gibraltar Tourist Board.

Minister Daryanani said “I was delighted to welcome a new airline to Gibraltar and extra capacity for the North London market. Wizz Air UK is expanding quickly and I have no doubt that they will become long term partners for Gibraltar. I negotiated personally with the airline to attract them to the Rock. Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is committed to attracting an expansion of air services. I will continue to work hard at this and make sure that we have more airlines operating out of the airport than ever before.”

Owain Jones, Managing Director Wizz Air UK, said: “With the launch of our affordable flights to Gibraltar today, we are offering passengers yet another exciting travel opportunity, this time to the Mediterranean peninsula of Gibraltar. A truly unique destination, Gibraltar offers travellers a fascinating blend of history and culture, spectacular views from the top of The Rock and of course, a chance to see its famous Barbary Macaques. As Gibraltar remains on the travel corridor list, meaning passengers arriving into England from Gibraltar don’t have to self-isolate on return, now is the perfect time to book a trip onboard our young, green and ultra-efficient Airbus aircraft fleet.”





