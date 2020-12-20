Government Stresses The Importance of following rules if suspected positive or asked to isolate by the CTB

Written by YGTV Team on 20 December 2020 .

The Government has today stressed the importance of following self-isolation rules, reminding people that they should not attend the Drive Through for an “early swab” following contact with a positive case.

The Government is also reminding members of the public that, as the number of cases rise, so do the number of close contacts having to isolate as advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

A statement continued: “If you have been deemed a close contact at school, work, or you are aware that you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 48 hrs before, please isolate and wait for a call from the CTB.

“You will required to isolate for a total of 10 days. Anyone asked to self isolate must not leave home and should not attempt to be tested during this time.

“It is important that members of the public do not attend the Drive Through for an early swab as it is likely that you will still be in the the incubation phase and this could result in a false negative result, even though the individual may be infected.

“The Contact Tracing Bureau will advise if and when testing for contacts is necessary. In most circumstances, contacts will be asked to undertake a test at the Drive Through testing station on the 10th day.

“If anyone isolating has not received the day 10 Drive Through appointment they are asked to contact 111.

“In the event that anyone asked to isolate develops COVID-19 symptoms at any time, they are asked to contact 111 immediately.

“The general public are reminded to stay home and protect others by stopping the spread of the virus.”