Elderly Residential Services closes to visitors

Written by YGTV Team on 21 December 2020 .

Elderly Residential Services regrets to announce that due to the increase of positive cases in the community, Public Health and Infection Control has advised to stop visits to the ERS facilities. Elderly Residential Services have reverted to high alert.

The Government says the decision has not been taken lightly, but all measures are designed to protect and safeguard residents. In parallel, ERS will increase measures already in place.

ERS assures relatives that the situation will be constantly monitored and reviewed in line with Public Health advice but right now this is the safest decision in the interests of saving life.