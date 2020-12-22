Government: “Public Must Comply With Instructions From Contact Tracing Bureau And Isolate"

Written by YGTV Team on 22 December 2020 .

The Government says as from the 22nd December 2020, the Contact Tracing Bureau will contact those needing to self isolate via SMS instead of a telephone call, where a mobile telephone number is provided.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Members of the public are reminded that as the number of cases rise, so do the number of close contacts required to isolate as advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

With a view to alleviate the pressure that the CTB is facing due to the increase in positive cases, close contacts will as from the 22nd December 2020 be contacted via SMS instead of a telephone call where a mobile telephone number is provided.

The SMS will provide general information and advice on the steps that need to be followed, together with an appointment date for the 10 day test.

The new SMS process will enable the CTB’s human resource to concentrate its efforts on speaking to positive cases. Anyone who tests positive, will still receive a telephone call from the CTB. It is essential that those contacted because they are positive are truthful about everyone that they have been in contact with, not doing so could put their contacts and others at risk.

In accordance with the Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus Infection Risks and Mitigation and Control Measures No. 8) Regulations 2020 it is a legal requirement to self-isolate when advised to do so by the CTB for such period as required by the CBT.

A person who is required to self-isolate must remain in their place of residence at all times save for very exceptional circumstances such as to attend a medical or care facility.

The general public are reminded that they are strongly advised to stay home and protect others by stopping the spread of the virus.





