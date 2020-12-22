Positive cases in schools - Monday 14th to Sunday 20th December

Written by YGTV Team on 22 December 2020 .

There have been twenty-eight positive cases of COVID-19 identified in government educational settings in the period 14th November to 20th December.

Six positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in St Joseph’s Lower Primary and in St Anne’s Upper Primary; five positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Hebrew Primary and Bayside; and one positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in each of the following schools and educational settings: St Paul’s Lower Primary, St Mary’s Lower Primary, St Bernard’s Lower Primary, St Bernard’s Upper Primary, St Joseph's Upper Primary and the Gibraltar College.

The Contact Tracing team have liaised with staff at all eleven schools and the Department of Education and have conducted interviews or are in the process of conducting interviews with all relevant individuals. All individuals who have been identified as close contacts of the positive cases are required to self isolate.

Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

The latest available information is as follows:

St Paul’s Lower Primary

This is the third case identified within this school. 34 individuals within the school setting (4 staff members and 30 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the third positive case.

St Mary’s Lower Primary

This is the second case identified within this school. 23 individuals within the school setting (2 staff members and 21 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the second positive case.

St Bernard’s Lower Primary

This is the sixth case identified within this school. 15 individuals within the school setting (1 staff member and 14 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the sixth positive case.

St Joseph’s Lower Primary

These are the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth cases identified within this school. 71 individuals within the school setting (4 staff members and 67 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the fourth positive case. 18 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 18 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the fifth positive case. 26 individuals within the school setting (5 staff members and 21 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the sixth positive case. 19 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 19 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the seventh positive case. 20 individuals within the school setting (5 staff members and 15 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the eighth positive case. 17 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 17 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the ninth positive case.

St Anne’s Upper Primary

These are the seventh, eighth, ninth, tenth, eleventh and twelfth cases identified within this school. 5 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 5 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the seventh positive case. 0 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 0 pupils), apart from the positive case, are required to self-isolate as a result of the eighth positive case. 2 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 2 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the ninth positive case. 0 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 0 pupils), apart from the positive case, are required to self-isolate as a result of the tenth positive case. 12 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 12 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the eleventh positive case. 8 individuals within the school setting (1 staff member and 7 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the twelfth positive case.

St Bernard’s Upper Primary

This is the third case identified within this school. 11 individuals within the school setting (1 staff member and 10 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the third positive case.

St Joseph’s Upper Primary

This is the fifth case identified within this school. 0 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 0 pupils), apart from the positive case, are required to self-isolate as a result of the fifth positive case.

Hebrew Primary

These are the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth cases identified within this school. 18 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 18 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the second positive case. 12 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 12 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the third positive case. 17 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 17 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the fourth positive case. 29 individuals within the school setting (7 staff members and 22 pupils) are required to self- isolate as a result of the fifth positive case. 24 individuals within the school setting (1 staff member and 23 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the sixth positive case.

Bayside

These are the thirteenth, fourteenth, fifteenth, sixteenth and seventeenth cases identified within this school. 30 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 30 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the thirteenth positive case. 49 individuals within the school setting (2 staff members and 47 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the fourteenth positive case. 2 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 2 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the fifteenth positive case. The sixteenth and seventeeth cases are still in the process of being fully processed by CTB and so it is not possible to provide information about the required self-isolations at the time of going to press.

College

This is the fourth case identified within this educational setting. 0 individuals within the educational setting (0 staff members and 0 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and therefore no individual within the educational setting, apart from the positive case, has been instructed to self isolate.

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the relevant Head Teacher.

Parents are reminded that children and young people with COVID symptoms should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.