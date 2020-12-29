Disability Services go into lockdown

Written by YGTV Team on 29 December 2020 .

In view of the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in Gibraltar, the Management of Disability Services have made the decision, in consultation with Public Health, to place the service in lockdown with immediate effect.

St. Bernadette’s Resource Centre will remain closed until 18th January 2021 and the staff redeployed to support Dr. Giraldi Services.

Families will be notified accordingly as the situation is assessed on a daily basis.

A statement continued: “The purpose of the above is to reduce contact in order to ensure the safety and welfare of our vulnerable service users and our valued staff. These are unprecedented and exceptional circumstances facing the community of Gibraltar. Therefore, everyone has to take measures to maintain acceptable bubbles, in a joint effort to combat this pandemic.”