Routine Swabbing of Asymptomatic Individuals Paused as Swabbing Teams And Lab “Overwhelmed”

Written by YGTV Team on 30 December 2020 .

Due to the unprecedented numbers of positive cases and increased swabbing requirements both the swabbing teams and the testing laboratories are overwhelmed.

The Government says that there will therefore be a temporary change in procedure over the next few days in order to prioritise safeguarding against the spread. As such, priority will be given to people who are symptomatic and those undergoing enhanced surveillance such as front line workers.

A statement concluded: “There will be a pause on routine swabbing of asymptomatic individuals for a couple of days to allow for this so that the swabbing of priority groups is not compromised.

“The advice to stay home to stop the spread of the virus is more important now than ever. Please follow the advice so that the GHA systems do not continue to be overwhelmed.”