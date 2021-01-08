Gibraltar Parents for Education reacts to Education Contingency Plans

Gibraltar Parents for Education (GPFE) has reacted to the contingency plans announced by the Department of Education following school closures.

Yesterday, GPFE raised the following points with Minister Cortes:

Online Learning

“The Association’s key concern is that whilst a platform is offered, we remain dissatisfied that there will be no face-to-face online learning available, even though the U.K now requires as a minimum that some lessons are given online.

“We suggested that face to face learning becomes a priority as school closures could last some time. The Association requested that registration, as part of a proper timetable, be considered. A lack of a solution in this regard is indefensible in Gibraltar in 2021.

“We believe online learning must also be synchronous as opposed to asynchronous to allow as complete interaction as possible between teacher and pupils.

School Timetables

“The Association feels strongly that daily structure should be a core part of student life. Therefore teachers should continue to monitor and control attendance at lessons and adherence to the Timetable.

School Reports

“The Association suggests that schools should be required to reinstate reporting for all children, regardless of exams status, for the rest of this academic year, even if this is provided by email.

Access to Teachers

“The Association considers that the Government should require teachers to check in on all students at least once a day and to be available for students via video, app or phone at relevant times.

Access to BBC Services

“The Association encourages the government to explore the onward transmission of this content on our local carrier service for the benefit of all families.

Engagement with Teachers

The Association has resolved that it is important to open and maintain a reasonable and reasoned debate with all stakeholders in the education debate in Gibraltar. To that end, the Association is looking to set up discussions with teachers and/or their representative unions.

Our Next Steps As An Association

“In the coming days we will continue to develop our membership in a formal manner. We will be reaching out to our followers on Facebook and other social media outlets as well as direct contacts.

“For more information, please visit www.bit.ly/opentheschools

GROUP FORMALISED

In further news, on Monday 4th January, the Gibraltar Parents for Education hosted its inaugural general meeting and formalised as an association, electing its first executive members, Allan Sene as Chairman, Alberto Chumillas as Secretary and an additional four executive members.

The Association originated as a Facebook group established in 2020 in response to concerns about the education offering for children during the first lockdown, but had been, in the Association's view, an overdue addition to the education debate in Gibraltar for some time. Newly appointed Chairman, Allan Sene, explained that "Whilst the trigger for the creation of the group might have been the issues around the original lockdown, I and others had considered, for a long time, that it was important to add a representative voice of parents in the debate around the education of our children. It was overdue not just in this specific context but also in relation to more general issues around education. It was felt that the debate had for too long been divided up along the one clear line between Government on the one hand and teachers/their union(s) on the other."