Government confirms four deaths from COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 10 January 2021 .

It is with deep regret that the Government confirms the deaths of four residents of Gibraltar from COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Gibraltar to 16.

The first was a male resident of Elderly Residential Services, aged 90 – 95 years old, who died last night of COVID-19 pneumonia with septicemia. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The second was a man, aged 70 – 75 years old, who was also a cancer patient at the time of their death. The patient died today of COVID-19 pneumonitis. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The third was a female resident of Elderly Residential Services, aged 90 – 95 years old, who died today from septicemia due to COVID-19. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The fourth was a woman aged 95 – 100 years old, who died today of COVID-19 pneumonitis. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘I am extremely saddened by today’s news of the loss of four members of our community to COVID-19. My thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of the deceased.

‘The poignancy of their deaths on the same day as Gibraltar’s vaccination programme has begun is particularly painful.

‘We are not out of the woods yet. The rollout of the vaccine brings us genuine relief and hope for a brighter tomorrow. But until we can vaccinate everyone, the best way to protect your loved ones is to stay at home. Remember also that it takes a few weeks for the vaccine to begin to offer protection against COVID-19, so even when you are vaccinated you should still take the greatest of care.

‘That means, for now, continuing to stay at home, wearing a mask if you do have to go out for essential reasons and washing your hands well and often.

‘I urge everyone to register their interest to receive the vaccine using the GHA’s dedicated online form, available at https://www.gha.gi/covid-19-vaccination-interest-form/. I already have done, and eagerly await my turn in line. For now, we will rightly focus on protecting our most vulnerable and our valued frontline workers, whose continued tireless efforts have brought us to this point where we can look to the future with hope.’