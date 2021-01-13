Government confirms three further deaths in ERS

Written by YGTV Team on 13 January 2021 .

The Government, with deep regret, has confirmed three further deaths in Elderly Residential Services today from COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths in Gibraltar related to COVID-19 to 23.

The first was a man, aged 85-90 years old, who died of COVID-19 pneumonia. He had some long- term underlying medical conditions, but these were well controlled.

The second was a woman, aged 90-95 years old, who died of COVID-19 pneumonia. She also had some underlying medical conditions that are common with advancing age.

The third was a woman, aged 80-85 years old, who died of COVID-19 pneumonia and suffered with some medical conditions including some breathing difficulties.

All will be reported in tomorrow’s statistics as deaths from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘It is deeply upsetting to have to announce three further deaths today, all residents of Elderly Residential Services. Each of them were valued and loved members of our community who will be dearly missed, and my heart goes out to their families and friends.

‘I am deeply saddened that over the course of two days, we have lost seven residents of Gibraltar to COVID-19. These terrible announcements are a harrowing reminder of the devastating impact of the virus on all of us. It is up to us all to do our part to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our GHA. Stay at home, wear a mask, wash your hands and commit to accept the vaccine when it is offered to you.’