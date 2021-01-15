Loreto Convent Lockdown Learning

Written by YGTV Team on 15 January 2021 .

Following the second lockdown, Loreto Convent School says it was able to switch "fairly smoothly back to remote learning".

A statement from Loreto Convent School follows below:

Teaching staff have prepared high quality, tailormade curriculum resources ready for children to access, whether this be in a structured daily format through the class weekly planner, or on a more ad-hoc basis to suit learning within the individual home.

This week our pupils have thoroughly enjoyed seeing their class peers, teachers and teaching assistants in a face-to-face online environment. Pupils start a structured day with registration, followed by morning prayer, and are then guided through a range of daily lessons. Teachers are contactable throughout the day to offer face-to-face support when in a class session, maximising the learning support. Our Teaching Assistants and our SEND staff can breakout from the main class to offer support in small groups, and this enables the teachers to differentiate work.

We have connected remotely with around 300 of our pupils daily, including a small group of pupils who are in school as parents are both Key Workers. It is wonderful that we have so many of our children engaged online, working through face-to-face and structured work at home. Embracing the technology that is available, we have been able to include all children, whether this be by mobile, tablet or computer. Our Spanish pupils who remain in lockdown have been able to join us too and we have children connecting from England and a new pupil, due to start in January even joined us from Uganda. He was able to meet his new teacher, class peers and participate in the learning.

All of the above could not occur without the support and dedication of the teaching and support staff in planning sessions, adapting their teaching and setting up class schedules to engage with the children. The parental support in helping the children connect online and access the face-to-face and curriculum work for home schooling has also been vital and a big ‘thank you’ to everyone for getting stuck in and giving it your best shot!