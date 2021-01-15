Government confirms five more COVID-19 related deaths

Written by YGTV Team on 15 January 2021 .

The Government says it deeply regrets to announce the loss of five more residents of Gibraltar related to COVID-19. This announcement brings the total number of deaths in Gibraltar related to COVID-19 to 30.

The first was a woman, aged 85 – 90 years old, who was a resident of Elderly Residential services and died yesterday from a cerebrovascular event arising from cerebrovascular disease. She was also positive for COVID-19 at the time of her death. This will be reported in today’s statistics as a death with COVID-19.

The second was a woman, aged 95 – 100 years old, who was a resident of Elderly Residential services and also had underlying health conditions. She died yesterday from acute myocardial infarction with multiorgan failure, caused by COVID-19. This will be reported in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The third was a woman, aged 85 – 90 years old, who was a resident of Elderly Residential services and also had underlying health conditions. She died yesterday of COVID-19 pneumonia. This will be reported in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The fourth was a man, aged 90 – 95 years old, who was a resident of Elderly Residential services and also had underlying health conditions. He died last night of COVID-19 pneumonia. This will be reported in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The fifth was a woman, aged 85 – 90 years old, who also had underlying health conditions. She died today of COVID-19 pneumonia. This will be reported in today’s statistics as a death from COVID- 19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘The loss of so many to COVID-19 in such a short space of time is utterly tragic. Today I have also lost a family member and a former teacher, and my thoughts as always are with the families and friends of the deceased, and with all members of our tight-knit community who share in the deep sense of grief.

‘There are just no other words for it. Stay at home.’