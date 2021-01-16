Four further COVID-19 deaths reported

Written by YGTV Team on 16 January 2021 .

The Government says it is extremely saddened to confirm four further deaths from COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Gibraltar to 34.

The first was a woman, aged 85-90 years old, who was a resident of Elderly Residential Services and had underlying health conditions that made her more vulnerable to the worst effects of the virus. She died yesterday afternoon of COVID-19 pneumonia.

The second was a woman, aged 95-100 years old, who was a resident of ERS and also had underlying health conditions. She died last night of COVID-19 pneumonia.

The third was a man, aged 85-90 years old, who was a resident of ERS and also had underlying health conditions. He died last night of COVID-19 pneumonia.

The fourth was a man, aged 85-90 years old, who also had underlying health conditions. He died this morning from COVID-19.

These will all be reported in today’s statistics as deaths from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘I’m deeply saddened to have to confirm further losses within our community to COVID-19. The loss of these members of our most valued generation of Gibraltarians before their time is a tragedy. My deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends of the deceased.

‘Yesterday I had no choice but to announce a further extension of Gibraltar’s lockdown to turn the tide on the current wave of infections. The GHA and other essential public services under immense pressure. Stay at home unless absolutely necessary.’