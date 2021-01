Coviran Gibraltar Expresses Thanks To Emergency Services Following Fire

Written by YGTV Team on 18 January 2021 .

Coviran Gibraltar says it is “extremely grateful” to members of the emergency services and all others who have offered their support and assistance following a fire at their Irish Town Branch.

A spokesperson for Coviran Gibraltar said: ‘Our sincere gratitude goes out to the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue service, whose rapid response and professionalism ensured that the fire was confined to the back office, with minimum damage to the shop floor, and for their diligence in returning to assist in the huge clean up. We are also extremely grateful to the Royal Gibraltar Police, Ambulance Service, GibElec and AquaGib for their assistance over the course of the weekend.

‘We also take this opportunity to thank our customers and our suppliers for their continued support. The Irish Town branch will re-open as soon as possible, and in the meantime we look forward to serving our valued customers at our Coviran branches at Waterport and New Harbours, and via the Rock Hero app.’