Man Who Recorded WhatsApp Message Says There Was No Intention To Initiate A Hoax

Written by YGTV Team on 18 January 2021 .

The man who recorded a WhatsApp audio message referring to a frontline worker who reportedly died after being vaccinated has said that there was “absolutely no intention to create any misinformation, initiate a hoax or to undermine the GHA’s vaccination programme” adding that the message was a private message “not intended for onward transmission” and created in response to the facts as he knew them in the moment.

Mr Dario Jimenez, in statement sent to the media, said:

“I refer to the Royal Gibraltar Police’s social media post of yesterday which appears below.

“I wish to clarify that the basis of this post relates to a private voice message which I sent to a business partner on Wednesday 13th January after I found one of our workers in distress.

“The worker had just learned of his first cousin’s passing and was naturally in pieces.



“I asked him what had happened, and he explained to me that she was a frontline worker and had taken the vaccine and passed away.



“I immediately sent a private voice message out of concern based on the facts as I knew them in the moment.



“There was absolutely no intention to create any misinformation, initiate a hoax or to undermine the GHA’s vaccination programme.



“I reiterate, this was a private communication, at a very difficult time and was not intended for onward transmission and I am absolutely appalled that this has been circulated causing distress to members of our community at this difficult time.



“It is even more unfortunate that as the message kept circulating, I am told that additional information kept being added compounding the situation even further.



“I am thankful that the RGP have today issued some clarification on the matter.



“For my part, I fully intend to take the vaccine when it is offered, and I urge everyone else to take it also when their turn comes so that we can all come out of this pandemic as safely and as quickly as possible.”