UK Parliamentarians briefed on COVID and Brexit

Written by YGTV Team on 22 January 2021 .

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia met virtually with over twenty UK Parliamentarians from the All Party Group on Gibraltar this morning.

The meeting was chaired by Sir Bob Neil MP and it included Members of both the House of Commons and the House of Lords from the Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, Scottish National Party, Democratic Unionist Party and the Ulster Unionist Party.

The Chief Minister updated those present on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and answered questions on the in-principle agreement for a future relationship with the European Union which was concluded on New Year’s Eve. The Deputy Chief Minister addressed a number of practical aspects which followed the end of the transitional period on 31 December 2020.

All the Members of Parliament who spoke were very supportive and ready to assist Gibraltar. It was agreed to remain in close contact going forward.