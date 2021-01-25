GDP Recruits Successfully Complete Training

Written by YGTV Team on 25 January 2021 .

The latest Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) recruits recently completed 18 weeks of training alongside their Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) colleagues.

A statement from the MOD follows below:

The intense course, delivered by the RGP, provided recruits with a strong legal foundation, knowledge into specialist areas such as drugs and substance abuse, safeguarding children, mental health and personal safety techniques.

A COVID-compliant passing out parade was held virtually via Zoom earlier this month for all the recruits including the GDP’s newest officers PC33 Gary Robinson, PC79 Robbie Blakemore, PC146 Stefan Cabezutto and PC48 Ernest de Torres.

Well done to PC Gary Robinson who received the ‘Best Academic Recruit’ award.

Our gratitude goes to the training departments of both the RGP and GDP for their expertly prepared lectures, guest speakers and patience. COVID-19 restrictions proved challenging at times, but the resilience and dedication of the team ensured that the recruits received their full training.





