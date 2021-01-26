Futures Forward Academy Announced

26 January 2021

The 'Futures Forward Academy', led by UNECE Youth Delegate, Tammy Randall, is a programme designed to build collaboration through peer learning, whilst challenging traditional conceptions of leadership and practice. The content is informed by the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Futures frameworks to address the most pressing issues facing our local community and the wider region. The programme will be facilitated by local and international innovators with expertise across numerous professional fields.

A statement from the Ministry of the Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change follows below:

The Futures Forward Academy seeks to support Gibraltar’s emerging leaders from across a range of sectors and professions.

The initiative is relevant to young professionals aged between 20-30 years who are seeking to make a difference in our community but may have never engaged deeply with sustainability. It is seeking to attract the fledgling journalist who is curious about sustainable economic prospects and scenarios for Gibraltar; the passionate teacher who wants to create a generational shift in education and learning; or the health practitioner seeking to build an international network of contacts and embrace more inclusive and sustainable practice in the medical field.

The initiative was developed against a backdrop of the health crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, economic challenges that arise from Brexit, as well as the climate emergency. The complexity and unpredictability of these sustainability challenges require capabilities that differ from those set by the traditional learning to lead initiatives. The Academy will provide participants with the know-how and connections to address these societal challenges. Prof. Daniella Tilbury, the Commissioner for Sustainable Development and Future Generations explained:

“It is now more urgent than ever before that we invest in future generations. The initiative seeks to bridge the gap between ambition and capability which young people are often faced with. It is an opportunity for our future government, business and community leaders to transform how they conceive and manage for the future. The Academy will foster their ability to adapt to unforeseen challenges whilst still addressing impact. It will support our next generation of leaders with the necessary capabilities, mindsets and networks to make a positive difference.”

The Futures Forward Academy presents a means of unlocking the potential of young leaders in Gibraltar and fostering their active role in key sustainability issues. Expertise or previous qualifications in sustainable development is not required. Those eligible for selection will;

Be aged between 20-30.

Can commit to be part of the programme from February until June 2021

Have the interest and motivation to make a real difference in the local and regional community.

Demonstrate an interest in developing a forward-facing mindset.

Currently live, study, or work in Gibraltar, or have done so in the previous 5 years.

UNECE Youth Delegate (and Academy Project Lead), Tammy Randall clarified: “The Futures Forward Academy will provide young people in Gibraltar with a dynamic platform for gaining experience and sharing knowledge. The tools and skills developed here will be of real-world application, supporting participants as they enact their own journey of leading change. Most importantly, this is essential step in promoting the voice of youth across all sectors and levels of decision-making.”

Minister for Sustainability, Professor John Cortes, added: “Many young people face new and ongoing challenges as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Futures Forward Academy highlights the government’s continued commitment to youth engagement and sustainable practice. The initiative is a life-changing opportunity for personal development, building professional networks and engaging with others in the local community.”

Funding support has been received from the Kusuma Trust which has a long- standing commitment to sustainable development and supporting Gibraltar’s up and coming talent. The programme will run from February to June 2021. Applications close on Friday 5th February 2021 (noon). For more information about the application process and the Academy go to https://www.futuregenerations.gi/news/futures-forward-academy-30.