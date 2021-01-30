GGCA Concerned By “Lack Of Consultation”

Written by YGTV Team on 30 January 2021 .

In response to the financial measures announced by the Chief Secretary and the Financial Secretary yesterday, the GGCA requested a meeting with Unite and NASWUT Gibraltar.

The GGCA says it shares the concerns raised publicly by Unite and is especially concerned with the “lack of consultation” with all three unions before the implementation of the financial measures. This is of particular importance, says the union, given that all unions collectively broached the issue of non-consultation prior to announcing the Budget every year, which has been a consistent GOG practice.



The GGCA says it hopes that all three unions will be able to work together, and that the GOG will engage with all unions collectively on all matters relating to the control of public expenditure that will affect their respective memberships.