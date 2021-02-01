Commonwealth Enterprise And Investment Council Opens Gibraltar Hub

Written by YGTV Team on .

The Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) has announced the official opening of its CWEIC Gibraltar Hub.  

A statement from the Commonwealth Enterprise & Investment Council (CWEIC) follows below:

Gibraltar’s departure from the European Union, coupled with the devastating impact suffered from  Covid-19, represents a significant challenge for Gibraltar. It also provides the chance for bold and  innovative solutions. As the world pauses to reflect on the impact from Covid-19 and the UK’s  departure from Brexit, businesses acknowledge that there will be a re-drawing of the trade  landscape. The exciting opportunities presented by many Commonwealth countries has been made  ever more apparent. The opening of the CWEIC Gibraltar Hub comes at a pivotal time in which we  naturally turn our heads to the opportunities that the Commonwealth has to offer.  

CWEIC is a not-for-profit commercial organisation with a mandate from Commonwealth Heads of  Government to promote trade, investment and the role of the private sector across the  Commonwealth. With almost 100 business and Government Strategic Partners from 30 countries  and territories, we have a mandate to facilitate trade and investment throughout the 54 member  nations of the Commonwealth. Every two years, CWEIC hosts the Commonwealth Business Forum in  association with the Commonwealth Chair-in-Office. 

Today the Commonwealth comprises one third of the world’s population or around 2.4 billion  people: 60% of whom are under 30. Commonwealth countries have some of the fastest growing  economies; with a forecast to have over one billion middle class consumers and 40% of the global  workforce in the next two years. All Commonwealth countries benefit from the rule of law; use of  the common law and have English as an official language (sometimes alongside others).  Commonwealth countries have cultural and sporting links and, often, a similar approach to the world  and shared values. Research by the Commonwealth Secretariat and CWEIC has found that the  combination of these factors makes its 19% cheaper to do business across the Commonwealth. We  call this the ‘Commonwealth Advantage’. 

CWEIC relies heavily on its growing network of Strategic Partners of senior government and business  leaders from across the Commonwealth to create a global network to facilitate trade and  investment. Therefore, the CWEIC are extremely pleased to announce that Gibraltar Finance, Visit  Gibraltar and the Bassadone Automotive Group have joined its network of Strategic Partners.  

CWEIC Gibraltar Country Director, Jared Peralta, said: “We are thrilled to announce that our CWEIC  Gibraltar Office is officially open. Over recent months, I have had the pleasure of meeting many  businesses across Gibraltar, all whom have warmly welcomed the news and have shown a genuine  interest in the opportunities that are presented by the Commonwealth and its emerging markets.

After having met with numerous businesses and individuals I began to realise the true extent of our  involvement with the Commonwealth which sometimes not acknowledged. For example, Bassadone  Automotive Group who have over the years, sent thousands of specialist vehicles, converted in  Gibraltar, to NGO’s across the Commonwealth and beyond. Specialist vehicles which include  specially adapted Covid-19 ambulances for developing countries. 

There are numerous businesses operating from Gibraltar that already have offices in certain  Commonwealth countries with the desire to expand even further. The amount of talent we possess  in Gibraltar is truly remarkable given its small geographic size. We are positioning ourselves as global leaders in certain industries, with a strong appetite to diversify and expand into new markets.” 

CWEIC has an exciting schedule of events lined up for 2021 commencing with a CWEIC Gibraltar  focused webinar on the Port & Shipping sectors, featuring Minister Daryanani as a key panellist. In  previous webinars, CWEIC has hosted keynote speakers ranging from Nobel Prize winners to former  UK Prime Ministers covering a plethora of topics and issues.  

This June, ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali Rwanda,  CWEIC will be hosting the Commonwealth Business Forum (CBF) themed: A Reset For The  Commonwealth. 

CBF is a senior leadership Forum where matters influencing Commonwealth business and trade are  discussed at the highest levels. CBF2021 will be a unique interaction between government and the  private sector, setting the agenda for Rwanda’s two years as Chair-in-Office of the Commonwealth  

as it takes over the position previously held by the UK Government. CWEIC also continues to launch  initiatives to help its members such the Tourism Bounce Back Campaign and the Commonwealth  Legal Network.  

In addition to its global goals, locally through our Strategic Partners, CWEIC is aiming to create a truly  Gibraltar PLC team spanning key industries and emerging sectors. CWEIC hopes to create synergies  between different sectors and combine resources for the benefit of Gibraltar as a whole. 

Alongside its Global Advisory Council Meetings, CWEIC aims to host Gibraltar Advisory Council  Meetings which will provide local Strategic Partners with the unparalleled opportunity to help shape  and direct our future trade with the Commonwealth. Covid-19 permitting. Gibraltar also hopes to  invite CWEIC Chair Lord Marland to inaugurate its Commonwealth office in Casemates Barracks. 

CWEIC Chair Lord Marland said: 

“I welcome the opening of the CWEIC Gibraltar Hub and would like to take this opportunity to thank  the Deputy Chief Minister for his vision and hard work to maximise the trade and investment  opportunities for Gibraltar across the Commonwealth, and indeed for Commonwealth businesses  wishing to base in Gibraltar. This is an exciting partnership as the world emerges from Covid.”

 



share with Whatsapp