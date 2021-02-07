Government saddened to confirm three further deaths related to COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 07 February 2021 .

The Government says it regrets to confirm a further three deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Gibraltar to 83.

The first was a woman aged 85-90 years old, who had underlying health conditions. She died on Friday of myocardial infarction, acute kidney injury and COVID-19 pneumonitis. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The second was a man aged 75-80 years old, who also had underlying health conditions. He died today of pulmonary embolisation and COVID-19 pneumonitis. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The third was a resident of Elderly Residential Services, a woman aged 85-90 years old, with underlying health conditions. She died today of metastatic adenocarcinoma and COVID-19. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death with COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the news of three further losses of life within our community. My deepest sympathies go out to their families and friends.

“Gibraltar continues to see a downward trend in active cases, but we are at a crucial point where we must not let down our guard. For now, our prudent actions are still our strongest defence against the worst effects of COVID-19.

“Tomorrow we expect to receive the next cohort of vaccines, which will allow us to continue with our vaccination programme, and brings us the hope that one day we will no longer have to make these extremely sad announcements”.