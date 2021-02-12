Oil Spill - Two Spanish Vessels Allowed into BGTW

Written by YGTV Team on 12 February 2021 .

The GPA was this morning at approx. 06:50hrs advised of an Oil Spill from vessel ‘AM Ghent’. The vessel in question confirmed that one of the venting valves had failed and cause the incident. The GPA immediately followed their counter pollution plan and the Bunkering Superintendent together with our contracted party were deployed to start the investigation and clean-up operations.

Captain of the Port contacted his counterpart in Algeciras to inform him of the situation, although assistance was offered, such was declined but special permission was granted for two Spanish assets to come into BGTW to prevent oil from transgressing the median line in the bay.

The incident is still ongoing.