Nautilus Project “Deeply Saddened” By Oil Spill

Written by YGTV Team on 13 February 2021 .

The Nautilus Project says it is “deeply saddened” by the oil spill event that occurred yesterday which follows the another leak last month which was caused by heavy rains The organisation says these spills will have “severe long term effects” on our marine environment.

A spokesperson said: “Oil leaks can affect locally endangered dolphins by being inhaled as they come up to breathe. Longer term these animals suffer repressed immune functions and reproductive capabilities. The damage to our bird life is also harrowing as many may have witnessed already on social media. Fish, shellfish, sponges and invertebrates will not be exposed straight away but eventually as the oil starts to mix with the water column. On exposure adult fish typically experience reduced growth, enlarged livers, changes in heart and respiration rates, fin erosion and reproductive impairment. Fish eggs and larvae suffer the worst effects which could impact species population numbers. Regrettably, as long as bunkering persists in our waters we will not be spared these events, infrequent as they may be.

“We are pleased with the response by the Department of the Environment and the Port Authority who have worked hard to resolve this incident and to keep us updated on events. We also welcome the great work being done by the Gibraltar Veterinary Clinic who are helping to clean up contaminated birds. We also reiterate our offer of help to clean this oil spill up!”