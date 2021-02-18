Bus service to resume at 50% occupancy as from Monday

Written by YGTV Team on 18 February 2021 .

The Government says it is glad to announce the resumption of the Gibraltar Bus Company service on all routes as from Monday 22nd February.

The service will be subject to conditions provided by Public Health Gibraltar under which it will be mandatory for all members of the public over the age of 11 to wear face coverings when entering the bus. All members of the public will also be required to follow strict hand hygiene rules both on boarding and exiting the vehicles.

The bus service will revert back to 50% occupancy that was in place before Christmas. The school bus service will be operating as from Monday and will also commence at 50% occupancy.

In conjunction with the resumption of the normal route service, the current restricted service for Gibraltar Health Authority and other health support staff will no longer be available as from 00:00 hours on Monday 22nd February 2021.

Minister for Transport, Vijay Daryanani, said: “The resumption of the bus service coincides with the opening of schools and relaxation of certain Covid restrictions. Our decisions have been based on Public Health advice. I urge our people to wear a face mask on board at all times until further notice”.