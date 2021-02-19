Public Health Survey

The Public Health department of the GHA at the Contact Tracing Bureau is currently carrying out a post-COVID follow-up review of people who tested positive for COVID-19 some time ago. The follow-up questions should not take more than 10 minutes and are there to assess if the person has reverted to normal or still has issues. By keeping an eye on these continuing problems the GHA may be able to develop better care as issues persist or evolve.

A statement continued: “The calls are being made by the clinicians from the Contact Tracing Bureau who will ask several medical questions and confirm the person’s GHA number. The contact telephone number being used for the calls is 222 58707. If you have a missed call from this number, please call back. If there is more than one person in the house who has had COVID-19 please let the caller know.

“At the same time, the Public Health department is also conducting a Health & Lifestyle survey on a randomly selected basis. One of the things we have learned from COVID-19 is that the virus prefers to cause damage in those who are already unhealthy. Services and support can be better designed, if we know how many and how much unmet needs there are. This survey is anonymous which means the answers will never be attributed back to you. Some of the questions may seem intrusive and personal, but this is so we can address issues that are often hidden in the community. By completing the interview you will enable us to better understand issues and problems that are present and for which we need to plan better. The last Health and Lifestyle survey was carried out in 2015.

“The calls are being conducted by the Contact Tracing Bureau team. This survey should take approximately 25 to 30 minutes. The contact telephone number being used for these calls is 222 58706. If you have a missed call from this number, please call back. Input is an important opportunity to help future generations and those with conditions that are new or established. Help the GHA plan a better health service for everyone.

“The Public Health department is aware that scam calls are taking place, for example, last week in regards to non-existent vaccine appointments. These current surveys are genuine. Please call the Contact Tracing Bureau enquiry number 200 41818 if unsure or have any concerns.”