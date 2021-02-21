Government saddened to confirm two deaths related to COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 21 February 2021 .

The Government says it is deeply saddened to confirm two further deaths in Elderly Residential Services related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Gibraltar to 90.

The first was a woman aged 85-90 years old, who died on the 19th February of a cerebrovascular event leading from hypertension. She also had underlying health conditions and was positive for COVID-19 at the time of her death. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death with COVID-19.

The second was a woman aged 85-90 years old, who died today of COVID-19 and severe frailty due to advanced Korsakoff’s dementia. She also had underlying health conditions. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘This sad news is a profound reminder of the worst effects of COVID-19 for the most vulnerable members of our community. Today we celebrate a second day with no new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in our community but our happiness is once again tinged by sadness as we mourn further confirmation deaths of fellow Gibraltarians arising from this atrocious disease. My deepest condolences go to the friends and family of the deceased.

‘As restrictions in Gibraltar and the Campo area begin to loosen, please continue to take the utmost care, even if you have received a vaccine. Wear a mask in the areas where you have to, wash your hands well and often and call 111 at the first onset of symptoms. We have come a long way in a few short weeks, let’s continue to work together to protect all of our loved ones.’