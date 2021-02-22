Pelican Crossing By Jumper’s Building To Be Completed By The End Of The Week

Written by YGTV Team on 22 February 2021 .

The Government has announced that new infrastructure and civil works to reinstate the existing pelican crossing by Jumper’s Building at Rosia Road are now complete and the installation of a new set of pelican crossing equipment at this location is planned to be completed by the end of this week.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The existing pelican crossing was beyond economical repair and the supporting posts of the light heads were in danger of collapsing due to high level of corrosion. The proposed pelican crossing will be an upgrade to what was present and will consist of new countdown timers in line with recommendations contained within the Sustainable, Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan (STTPP).

The equipment necessary for the pelican crossing suffered setbacks in delivery due to the ongoing pandemic so works to install them were unfortunately delayed, which was beyond the Government’s control.





