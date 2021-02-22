Gorham’s Cave Complex UNESCO World Heritage Site Launches New Website

The Gorham’s Cave Complex UNESCO World Heritage Site has launched a new website.

The Gorham’s Cave Complex UNESCO World Heritage Site has had a high profile within the Gibraltar National Museum’s own website since its inscription in 2016. The Gibraltar National Museum is the appointed Competent Authority (under regulation 8(2) of the Gorham’s Cave Complex Regulations 2019) that manages the World Heritage Site on behalf of HM Government of Gibraltar. Now, a new website has been launched which is exclusively dedicated to the World Heritage Site itself.

Director of the World Heritage Site Professor Clive Finlayson explained that it was a natural and important step to take in the enhancement of the identity of Gibraltar’s only World Heritage Site.

Minister with responsibility for the World Heritage Site, Professor John Cortes, also reacted with enthusiasm: “I was keen that Gorham’s Cave should have its own website and I am very pleased with the product. It is another way of bringing the site home to people, especially important these days. It is the perfect complement to the site’s existing social media pages.” Professor Cortes has written the introduction to the website, which describes the site and its importance, and carries information on how to visit it.

The website is at www.gorhamscave.gi






