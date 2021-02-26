Government Reassures University Students On Vaccines

Written by YGTV Team on 26 February 2021 .

The Government says that all university Students who have registered their interest for a COVID-19 vaccine will be offered one.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The GHA has already commenced the process of contacting university students who have registered their interest and appointments have already been offered. Indeed,the GHAhas already contacted 400 students and 200 have already been offered appointments.

The registration of interest from continues to remain open for any student wishing to take the vaccine and has not yet registered https://www.gha.gi/university-students-register-of-interest form/

Minister for Health, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘I would like to reassure all students who registered their interest for a vaccine that they will be offered one, and if they have not yet been contacted by the GHA with an appointment date, they will be called in the coming days. The GHA staff are working with exceptionally high volumes of appointments and making hundreds of calls a day.

‘I would like to once again thank all the members of the vaccination teams for the superb job that they are undertaking in ensuring that everyone in our community is offered a vaccination.’





