The GHA encourages over 40s to register for COVID-19 vaccine

Written by YGTV Team on 26 February 2021 .

The GHA’s vaccination programme against COVID-19 continues, with a total of 34,600 vaccines administered as of 23:59 on 25th February. Today has been the busiest day since the programme began on 10th January, with 1,290 vaccines administered.

The GHA are now contacting individuals in their 40s. Anyone over the age of 40 who has not yet been invited for vaccination and who has not previously registered with the GHA online database, is encouraged to do so using the online form at https://www.gha.gi/registration-for-over-40s/ or contact 20066966 for an appointment.

Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, said: “I am extremely pleased at the pace of our extremely successful the vaccine programme against COVID-19 and I’d like to thank everyone who continue to work extremely hard every day to inoculate as many people in our community as quickly as possible.’