Government confirms death from COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 27 February 2021 .

The Government says it is saddened to confirm a further death in Gibraltar from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in our community related to COVID-19 to 93.

The deceased was a man aged 65-70 years old, who had underlying health conditions. He died last night of ventilator associated pneumonia as a result of COVID-19. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘I am deeply saddened by the news once again that Gibraltar has lost another member of its beloved community to COVID-19. My deepest condolences lie with the family and friends of the deceased.

"We have now inoculated almost two thirds of our population with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. This is absolutely remarkable and I must thank all those involved in ensuring our vaccination rollout continues at pace. On Monday Gibraltar will, thankfully, step down from a Major Incident posture. We must not let our guard down and we must ensure we continue to abide by Pubic Health advice.”