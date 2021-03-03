Gibraltar Association For New Technologies (GANT) Confirms New Executive Committee

Written by YGTV Team on 03 March 2021 .

Gibraltar Association For New Technologies (GANT) has confirmed the members of its new Executive Committee.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Albert Isola, Minister for Digital and Financial Services HM Government of Gibraltar was pleased to be advised of the successful conclusion of the electoral process at GANT and extends a warm welcome to the new Executive Committee which has been elected to serve for the next 2 years.

After an open election,theChair ofthe Executive will be jointly held byAnthony Provasoli and Joey Garcia supported by Deputy Chair Nicky Gomez. The Executive team have commenced a programme of international outreach and engagement with industry to set an exciting and far reaching agenda for the sector.

Albert Isola commented, “The role of the financial services and associated industry associations in Gibraltar is a very important one and together they form the FinanceCentreCouncil. Ilook forward to working with GANT in developing our burgeoning technology sector in the coming period. Gibraltar continues to lead development in this space and several key deliverables will come on stream in 2021.

I would also like to offer my thanks and recognition to outgoing Chair David Parody for the work undertaken by him as the first Chair of this Association and under whose stewardship and care the association was established. I am sincerely grateful to him”

For any enquiries in relation to this press release, please contact Paul Astengo at Gibraltar Finance by email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

For further information in relation to GANT, please visit their website https://newtech.gi/