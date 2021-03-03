One positive case detected since schools reopened

Written by YGTV Team on 03 March 2021 .

Since the reopening of schools on Monday 22nd February, there has only been one positive case of COVID-19 identified in government educational settings.

The positive case of COVID-19 was identified in Bayside School.

The Contact Tracing team liaised with school staff and the Department of Education and have conducted interviews with all relevant individuals. All individuals who have been identified as close contacts of the positive cases are required to self isolate.

Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

The latest available information is that this first case identified in Bayside post the reopening of schools has resulted in 27 individuals (27 pupils and 0 staff) being required to self-isolate.

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the Head Teacher of Bayside School.

Parents are reminded that children and young people with COVID symptoms should not attend school. They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.

Bayside pupils should continue to attend school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Close contacts and siblings of pupils who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.