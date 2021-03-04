Minister Isola Named As GBBC 2021 Ambassador

Written by YGTV Team on 04 March 2021 .

The Government of Gibraltar has announced that Minister Albert Isola, has been appointed as 2021 Ambassador for the Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC).

A statement from the Government follows below:

Officially expanding the organisation's global reach to 76 jurisdictions and disciplines, Minister Isola is among 130 global ambassadors to join the council, which includes other notable national and international government representatives, business leaders, and lawmakers. A full list of ambassadors can be viewed here.

H.M Government of Gibraltar also features prominently in the GBBC Annual Report was recently released, alongside other leading industry names. The report provides an overview of the council’s recent activities, memberships, and a message from each ambassador. In addition to this, Minister Isola also spoke at the invitation-only GBBC Virtual Members Summit EMEA earlier this week. In a roundtable discussion on Digital Infrastructure and the Digital Economy, which was led by Dr. Catrina Luchsinger Gähwiler, Partner, FRORIEP, Minister Isola was joined by Patricia Nwobodo, CEO, Rowet Group, Savannah Bank, Nigeria.

The Hon Albert Isola, Minister for Digital and Financial Services said, “From their desire to develop the emerging tech industry through education, advocacy, and partnership, to their commitment to advancing global understanding of blockchain, the GBBC’s values align closely with Gibraltar’s position as one ofthe leading proponents in the advancement ofthe technology. The GBBC creates a collaborative environment for innovators and pioneers and we are determined to play our part in driving the industry forward.”

H.M. Government of Gibraltar announced it had joined the GBBC in November 2020 as an ObservingMember. Launched in Davos in 2017,the GBBC brings together innovators and thought leaders from over 50 countries to further adoption of blockchain technology by engaging and educating regulators, business leaders, and lawmakers on the benefits and applications of this ground-breaking technology.





