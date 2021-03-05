Europa Point Nightingale Hospital Facility Decommissioned

Written by YGTV Team on 05 March 2021 .

The GHA’s Nightingale Hospital has been decommissioned and could be ready for use within two weeks if required.

The field hospital, which had capacity for over 300 beds, was established to provide resilience to the GHA by catering for the needs of the lowest acuity patients in the event that St Bernard’s Hospital became overwhelmed by admissions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although it was never used, the Nightingale facility at Europa Point remains an essential contingency plan that can be re-escalated if Gibraltar experiences any further peaks in COVID-19 cases and resulting hospital admissions that might require additional resources.

The beds and equipment have been moved to a safe storage location, allowing the Europa Sports Park to return to its normal functioning.

Minister for Health and Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘The Nightingale field hospital was established to provide critical resilience to the GHA in the event that St Bernard’s Hospital became overwhelmed. Thankfully, that never happened. Nevertheless, it was vital to have these resources available and I would like to thank all those involved in the monumental task of establishing a working field hospital so quickly.’