Government confirms death from COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 07 March 2021 .

The Government says it is saddened to confirm a further death in Gibraltar from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in our community related to COVID-19 to 93.

The deceased was a man aged 75-80 years old, who had underlying health conditions. He died today of multi-organ failure as a result of COVID-19. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “It is with great sadness that we must confirm another death within our community to COVID-19. My deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased.

“Each individual that makes up our society must recognise the responsibility they have to continue to protect the most vulnerable among us. Take up the vaccine if you have not done so already by registering at https://www.gha.gi/covid-19-vaccination-interest-form/ or calling 20066966. The pandemic is not over, continue to follow Public Health advice and do not let down your guard”.