Government Representatives Visit HMNB Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 09 March 2021 .

Last Friday members of the Department of the Environment visited HMNB Gibraltar.

A statement from the MOD follows below:

The Honourable John Cortes MBE, Minister for the Environment and Dr Leisel Mesilio Torres, Chief Scientist were hosted initially by the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron (RNGS) and had the opportunity to meet the on-duty RNGS crew. Following a brief by the duty Commanding Officer Lieutenant Christian Lowe, the visitors joined RNGS personnel at sea to observe a sovereignty patrol.

On returning to dry land Min Cortes and Dr Mesilio were then hosted by Commodore Steve Dainton, Commander British Forces for a working lunch, to discuss investment in infrastructure on the Rock, and current and planned training opportunities. The day concluded with a walk-round of the Tower, which is currently in the process of being furbished. Major James Ekberg RE, the project lead was able to explain how cultural sensitivities have been taken into account whilst modernising the early 20th century building.

Commodore Dainton said; “As Commander of British Forces in Gibraltar it is imperative to me to have a close working relationship with the Government of Gibraltar. We are investing in infrastructure across the Rock, and this investment comes hand in glove with addressing cultural and environmental concerns.”



