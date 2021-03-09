Honours And Awards At The Naval Base

Written by YGTV Team on .

The British Forces Gibraltar Honours and Awards ceremony took place on Wednesday 3rd March 2021 at Her Majesty’s Naval Base and focussed on the efforts and achievements of  Royal Air Force (RAF) personnel. 

A statement from the MOD follows below:

Flight Lieutenant Martin Hughes was awarded a Commander British Forces Commendation  for his significant contribution to mental health and wellbeing initiatives within British Forces  Gibraltar and the wider RAF. This included acting as the event coordinator for the  Command’s Mental Health Awareness Week and volunteering for the role of Deputy  Chairman for the RAF’s Time to Change Network, an organisation that campaigns to change  the way people think and act about mental health issues. 

RAF Gibraltar Station Commander, Wing Commander Nel Doherty was awarded her Long  Service and Good Conduct medal bar having completed 25 years of exemplary service. Nel  joined the RAF in 1995 on a university scholarship. She qualified as a Weapons Controller  in the Fighter Control specialisation (now Air Operations Branch) and has completed multiple  roles as a controller and also as an instructor. In addition, she has deployed on numerous operations and exercises around the globe, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Bahrain, the  Falkland Islands, Lithuania, the USA, Canada and Kenya. Nel was also awarded an MBE in  2013 for her work in support of the London 2012 Summer Olympics. 

Corporal Diane Rutter, who is the Airfield Manager for RAF Gibraltar, was awarded her Long  Service and Good Conduct medal having completed 15 years of exemplary service. Diane  joined the RAF in 2005 and qualified as a Flight Operations Assistant. She has served at a  variety of RAF stations throughout the UK and has deployed on multiple operations and  exercises, including Afghanistan, Iraq, South Korea and Japan. An excellent operator, she  has received two Air Officer Commanding 1 Group Commendations during her career and  has also recently been selected for promotion to Sergeant, a rank she will begin to wear  following her return to the UK in April. 

Senior Aircraftman Desmond Evans, on detachment to Gibraltar from Tactical Supply Wing  in the UK, was awarded a Station Commander’s Safety Commendation. Having noticed a  large build-up of rubbish outside his block on Devil’s Tower Camp, he recognised the  potential risk it posed to safe airfield operations and took it upon himself to immediately  remove it and to make the appropriate reports. Des, in Gibraltar on a temporary basis, could  have quite easily ignored the issue and left it for a permanent member of staff to deal with.  Instead, he decided to lead by example and, in doing so, demonstrated an excellent attitude  to Air Safety.



share with Whatsapp