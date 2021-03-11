Juvenile Charged With Drug Offences

11 March 2021

A 17-year-old local male has been charged with the Possession and Possession with Intent to Supply cannabis resin weighing approximately 360 grams.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The charges follow his arrest yesterday afternoon by Drug Squad officers, after the juvenile had initially been stopped by uniformed Response Team officers when they observed him acting suspiciously close to the Land Frontier.

Upon further investigation, officers seized four slabs of cannabis resin from the juvenile’s residence in the South District.

He was later interviewed and charged in the presence of an appropriate adult, and will appear before the Juvenile Court today (11/03/21).






